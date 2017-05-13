Odisha to impart entrepreneurship training to 10,000 youths

The Odisha government has decided to impart entrepreneurship training to at least 10,000 youths during the current financial year, an official said on Saturday.

It was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by MSME Minister Prafulla Samal here on Saturday. The training will be organised by the Institute of Entrepreneurship Development, Bhubaneswar, District Industry centres and Coir Board.

Besides, a six-week online learning and development programme will be given to the youths free of cost through the start up Odisha portal, said the official.

In order to boost the development of ancillary and downstream industries, the meeting also decided to organise a stakeholders meet involving the representatives of central PSUs, major state PSUs, existing ancillaries, industries and vendors shortly.

The meeting directed the Director of Industries to convene plant level advisory committee meeting of all the Central PSUs in the next four months.

The DICs were asked to initiate steps for the linkage of Udyog Adhar memorandum with Aadhar number of respective entrepreneurs.

MSME Department has already conducted six Udyog Samasya Samadhan Sibirs to resolve the problems of MSME entrepreneurs.

MSME secretary L.N. Gupta informed that similar camps would be organised in the remaining districts during the current year by inviting representatives from IDCO, RBI, Odisha Pollution Control Board, Commercial Banks and the representatives of concerned electricity utility companies.

He also informed that IDCO, the land acquisition agency of the state government, would be requested to reserve plots for MSMEs in the Plastic Park at Paradeep and Aluminium Park at Angul.

He also stated that establishment of Fly Ash Park at Angul will be expedited.