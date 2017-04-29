Odisha's ruling BJD effects changes in party organisation

In an apparent move to counter the BJP which has eyed to grab Odisha in the 2019 assembly polls, the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal on Friday effected a massive upheaval in its organisational structure.

The BJD appointed nine senior leaders including five ministers as observers of 11 districts in the state to further strengthen its base at grassroots level, said a party release.

School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra has been given responsibility for Sambalpur, Higher Education Minister Pradeep Panigrahi of Gajapati, Panchayati Raj Minister Arun Sahu of Mayurbhanj, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Sanjay Das Burma twin charge of Nabarangpur and Rayagada and Energy Minister Pranab Prakash Das also the twin responsibility of Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

While party Vice President Surya Narayan Patro has been given charge of Bolangir, Prafulla Samal assigned charge of Jagstsinghpur district, Western Odisha Development Council Chairman Kishore Mohanty has been given responsibility of Sonepur and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak of Balasore district.

Besides, the BJD effected several changes in its students' wing and youth wing. The ruling party also appointed district presidents in the students' wing in 22 districts, said the release.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik likely to effect a ministerial reshuffle within a day or two.

Earlier on Friday, Assembly Speaker Niranjan Pujari tendered his resignation to the Deputy Speaker, ahead of his likely induction in the Council of Ministers of Patnaik. Several ministers are likely to be asked to resign and work to strengthen the organisation at grassroots level.