Odisha rules out Maoist hand in Andhra derailment

    IANS | Bhubaneswar

    January 22, 2017 | 03:29 PM
Odisha Police on Sunday ruled out the involvement of Maoists in the derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express which killed 36 people.

"There is no evidence regarding the involvement of Maoists. We will inquire into the matter and Railway Safety Commissioner will also probe the matter," Director General of Police K B Singh said.

The train derailed on Saturday night near Kuneru station in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

Unnamed railway officials said earlier they suspected sabotage.

