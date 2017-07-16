Odisha puts six districts on flood alert

The Odisha government on Sunday issued a flood alert in six districts after the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in the next two days.

The fishermen have also been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department alerted the District Collectors of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh "in view of the Indian Meteorological Department forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours", which may trigger floods in the Baitarani, Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Brahmani rivers.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in few places of other districts like Bhadrak, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bargarh and Sonepur.

The District Collectors have been asked to remain in full preparedness to face any eventuality and ensure that field officials are in their respective position, said an official of Special Relief Commissioner's office.

Many parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop during next 24 hours, IMD said.

Fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea along and off the Odisha coast as sea condition is likely to prevail moderate to rough due to Southwesterly wind flow with speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting 55 kmph along and off Odisha coast, said IMD.

Meanwhile, first flood waters of this season were released from Hirakud Dam in Mahanadi on Sunday. Sluice gates of the dam were opened to keep the water level in check.

