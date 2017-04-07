Odisha Parba 2017 ends on a high note

The celebration of the rich cultural ethos of Odisha which was brought live to the residents of the National Capital Region, who came out in large numbers to celebrate the Odisha Parba 2017, ended on Monday.



The three-day mega event which began on April 29 was attended by the Governor of Jharkhand and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.



Organised by the Odia Samaj, the event was a celebration of Odisha's culture, tradition, heritage and cuisine. On its final day, the event started with a series of enthralling folk dances of the state. Padma Shri awardee Jitendriya Haripal, renowned Odia folk singer also performed at the event.



Another attraction was the authentic Odia food -- from mouth watering snacks to lip smacking desserts, from the hearty veg/non-veg thali to exotic sea food.