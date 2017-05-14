Odisha nurse gets Florence Nightingale award

Krishna Kumari, a health worker in Ganjam district, has bagged the prestigious Florence Nightingale award 2017.

The fifty-year-old woman received the award from President Pranab Mukherjee at a function at the Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

The award carries a citation, a medal and a cheque of Rs.50,000.

Working in the community health centre (CHC) at Kukudakhandi in the district, Krishna said she was awarded for her 18-year-long service in the field of immunisation, women welfare programmes, management of labour room and operation theatre.

"I am very happy to receive this award. I'll donate the award money towards education of orphan children," Krishna said.

She said she would meet the local MLA from Digaphandi and Civil Supplies Minister S N Patro as well as the Chairman of the Panachayat Samiti Kamakshya Prasad Patra and urge them to set up a home for orphans in the area.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Ganjam, Manoj Kumar Behera appreciated Krishna's contribution to the CHC.

"She is a role model for others. Her work will inspire others to serve the people," Behera said.