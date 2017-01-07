Odisha may lose Rs.1100 cr annually to implement SC order

The Odisha government on Saturday said it may incur about Rs.1,100 crore loss annually if the order of the Supreme Court to relocate liquor shops along the highways is implemented.



"The state will lose about Rs.1,100 crore revenue if all the liquor shops and five-star hotels within 500 meters from the national and state highways are closed in pursuance of the Supreme Court order," said Excise Secretary Bishnupada Sethi.



He said while a total of 3,922 liquor shops are operating across the state, 1,712 shops come under the purview of the apex court order.



The Supreme Court has banned all liquor shops within 500 metres of both the state and national highways across the country. It has asked to comply with its order by April 1 this year.



In order to implement the directive, the state government on Saturday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi.



Padhi directed Excise and Works departments to work together for identifying the liquor shops presently operating within 500 meters of the highways.



He asked them to complete identification of the shops within one month.