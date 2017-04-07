Odisha launches action plan to reduce migration

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a special action plan to reduce migration problem in the state and create livelihood opportunities.

Initially, the action plan would be implemented in Bolangir and Nuapada districts. It would be scaled up and replicated in other migration-prone areas in a phased manner, he said.

The special action plan has been prepared for intense action in 30 gram panchayats of the two districts to curb migration and facilitate creation of livelihood opportunities for migrant workers within the state.

"I am sure the plan would help in providing alternate livelihoods to address migration in Bolangir and Nuapada districts by improving the household income of poor families and reduce their vulnerability," said the Chief Minister.

He said it would eventually serve as a blueprint for scaling up to other migration prone districts of the state.

It is expected that Rs 134 crore would be spent in the areas.

The Odisha government on Saturday also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Trusts to reduce migration in Bolangir and Nuapada districts.

The Odisha government will bring in the expertise of Tata Trusts in developing appropriate information, education and communication (IEC) materials and disseminate it for behavioural change, introduce people friendly and easy to use technologies for registration of migrant workmen and support development of database for welfare of migrant workers.

To strengthen policy initiative, the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRDPR), Hyderabad was requested to conduct a short-term study in the districts of Bolangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Nuapada for suggesting alternative avocation/livelihood opportunities for migrant workers.

The NIRDPR report suggested short term, medium term and long-term measures which can be implemented within the existing development initiatives, said a release.

The suggestions of NIRDPR have been incorporated in the agreed activities under the MoU with Tata Trusts to initiate interventions initially in 30 gram panchayats of Bolangir and Nuapada districts, the release added.