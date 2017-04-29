Odisha hikes monthly pension for freedom fighters

The Odisha government on Friday increased the monthly pension of freedom fighters.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to implement the hike with retrospective effect from April 2017, said an official statement.



Pension of freedom fighters, who had gone to jail, has been increased to Rs.10,000 per month from the existing Rs.6,000. Those who did not go to jail but took part in the freedom struggle will get a monthly pension of Rs.9,000 instead of Rs.5,000, the statement said.



The state government also increased the Token Pension category amount to Rs.8,000 from the existing Rs.4,000.



The last hike in pension was implemented in the state in 2013.