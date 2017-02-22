Odisha committed to all-round development of people: Governor

Odisha Governor S C Jamir on Wednesday said the state government is committed to ensuring all-round development of all sections of people on non-negotiable basis.

Addressing the Odisha Assembly at the start of the budget session, Jamir said his government has taken several steps for the development of the state and also stood firmly with the people on the Mahanadi water issue.

"I am proud that my government has stood firmly with the people of Odisha to ensure their due share of water from the Mahanadi river," said the governor.

He said to prevent unauthorised construction activities by the Chhattisgarh government upstream of the Mahanadi river and to safeguard the interests of the people of Odisha, the state government had approached the central government seeking formation of a tribunal to resolve the issue and also moved the Supreme Court.

"My government will leave no stone unturned to protect the interests of people of Odisha on the Mahanadi river," said Jamir.

He said the state government has consistently and continuously striven to achieve a sustainable and inclusive higher economic growth and reduction of regional, social and gender disparities.

"The state has achieved significant improvement in finance during the last 15 years through various fiscal reform measures, as a result of which the state is able to undertake various developmental activities from its own resources," the governor said.

He said the Odisha Fisheries Policy is being implemented to double the fish production in the state in five years.

Sea food exports touched Rs.1,791.81 crore during 2015-16 and the state government has set a target of Rs.20,000 crore worth exports in coming years, he added.

He said during 2017-18, average milk production and procurement per day is expected to reach 6.6 lakh litres and chilling and processing capacity is likely to be enhanced to 9.4 lakh and 7.0 lakh litres per day, respectively.

The state government has set a target of creating 10 lakh hectares irrigation potential by 2019, Jamir said.

On plans to augment development of green energy, he said a pro-active Renewable Energy Policy has been notified during 2016-17 for translating the objectives.

"The 20MW solar project at Manamunda has been commissioned successfully and 1,000MW solar power is being proposed to be set up at suitable locations," said the Governor.

Maintaining that the overall law and order situation in the state during 2016 remained peaceful, Jamir said the overall intensity of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities came down in the state, though the situation remained challenging in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Kalahandi districts, which is gradually improving.

He said a large number pro-Left wing extremists and sympathisers have publicly announced withdrawal of their support to the LWE activities in Malkangiri district, which is very encouraging.

In order to increase the mobile telephone connectivity in the LWE-affected areas, 248 towers have been operationalised and to augment police capacity, 250 new posts in different ranks created, said the governor.