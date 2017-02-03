Odisha chit fund probe panel submits interim report

The Justice M M Das Commission investigating the multi-crore chit fund scam in Odisha submitted its second interim report to the government on Friday.

Commission's Secretary Debraj Rout submitted the report to the Home Department's Special Secretary Lalit Das.

"The report has been prepared after examining 61,252 affidavits. More than eight lakh affidavits have been filed with the commission," said Rout.

He said while 19,422 small investors (with deposits below Rs.10,000) have been identified, 1,124 depositors have been refunded their money so far.

The commission submitted its first report to the state government on May 25 last year, recommending the process to refund money to small depositors duped by chit fund companies in the state.

The commission received a total of 8,17,253 affidavits from duped investors.

While complaints have been filed by the investors against 174 money collecting agencies, 110 firms have been sent notice by the commission to file reply.