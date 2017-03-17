Odisha Assembly special session on May 18 to pass GST Bill

A special session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for passing the Odisha Goods and Service Tax Bill, 2017 has been convened on May 18, according to a notification issued by the state Parliamentary Affairs department.



Governor S C Jamir has approved a proposal of the department in this regard.



Apart from the Odisha GST Bill, the House will also transact business for passing the Odisha Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the notification said.



The states are required to pass their own GST legislations after the GST Bill got a nod from both Houses of the Parliament.



A workshop of law makers will be organised by the Centre prior to the special session of the Assembly, officials said.