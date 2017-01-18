'NTR did more for Telugu people than Mahatma Gandhi'

A member of parliament from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has triggered a row with his remark that party founder late N T Rama Rao (NTR) did more for the Telugu people than Mahatma Gandhi.



Lok Sabha member from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinivas, made the remarks on Tuesday while defending the installation of the TDP founder's statue at SRR and CVR College in Machavaram village here.



"NTR is no less than Gandhi. In fact he has done more for Telugu people than Gandhi," said the MP replying to the argument by those opposing the statue that NTR was no Gandhi.



The statue of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was unveiled in the college premises on his 21st death anniversary despite protests by a few student groups owing allegiance to opposition parties.



Police detained a few students who tried to disrupt the ceremony by raising slogans. The protesters were removed from the college premises.



Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and other student groups objected to the installation of the statue.



TDP leaders, however, defended the move on the ground that NTR was an alumni of the college. They said the college management and alumni students' association took the decision to install the statue.



Srinivas said that since the statue was not installed on the road and caused no obstruction to the movement of traffic, nobody should have any objection.