NTAC, JCC bandh disrupts normal life in Nagaland

The bandh called by Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) Kohima and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) demanding Chief Minister T R Zeliang's resignation affected normal life in Nagaland on Monday even as no untoward incident was reported.

Volunteers of several Naga tribal organisations, supporting the NTAC Kohima and JCC, were deployed in important locations of the state. Vehicles were off the road, people preferred to stay indoors. Business establishments, educational institutions and government offices, including the State Civil Secretariat and Assembly Secretariat were closed.

The bandh has been called against the Chief Minister's refusal to step down, as demanded by both the organisations.

The Nagaland government had fulfilled two demands of NTAC with regard to declaring the entire process of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election with 33 per cent reservation for women as null and void and suspending the police personnel involved in January 31 police firing on the protesters leading to the killing of two youths.

The organisations, however, were steadfast in their demand for the CM's resignation.

However, confusion prevails whether the bandh is an indefinite one of just for today as the NTAC Kohima and JCC, which are spearheading the protest against the government have separately given a call for this bandh.

While NTAC Kohima has called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday and is yet to decide on its future course of action, JCC said that the bandh would be indefinite, with no exemptions to the ensuing Classes 10, 11 and 12 State Board examinations scheduled to begin from Tuesday.

Nearly 55,000 students are preparing for the secondary and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations to commence from Tuesday.

Various civil societies, political parties and students organisations, including Naga Students' Federation and Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation have appealed for smooth conduct of the board examinations.

NSF has appealed to all section of the Nagas to ensure smooth functioning of the educational institutions and facilitate hassle-free passage to the examinees.

The ENSF also said that the upcoming HSLC and HSSLC examination should be held without any disturbances.

"We can't expect the students to perform well in their exams in the midst of such social unrest," they said.

Prohibitory orders continues to remain in force in some areas of the capital, specially Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister's residential area and Jail Colony since February 2 last.