Now track Chandigarh bus with smartphone

Bus commuters can now track the arrival and departure time of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses with the help of smart phones.

This will be possible as the CTU is using information technology in its operation and has launched the Automatic Vehicle Location System (AVLS) project for live positioning of its inter-state buses.

Launched on Friday by Punjab governor and administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore at Punjab Raj Bhawan, this project provides the live positioning of all 130 inter-state buses of CTU. It also gives the expected time of arrival (ETA) for all bus stops on the way as well as final destination of the journey.

The expected time of departure is also given for all the bus stops for CTU buses. The calculation of ETA is automatically updated as per traffic congestion on route. All the information is available through an Android Based Mobile App “CTU Bus Tracker” which is available free on Google PlayStore.

The information on buses can also be found on CTU website www.chdctu.gov.in. CTU has also installed two Passenger Information screens on the two inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) in Sector 17 and Sector 43.

"In the coming days, more screens shall be put up by CTU. This project shall prove to be highly beneficial for the CTU management as it shall be able to monitor the schedule and route of the buses and any deviation therein shall be highlighted automatically. It shall enforce the time adherence and quality of service," an official spokesperson said.