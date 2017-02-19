Now, plant a tree in the name of loved ones

What could be a better way to honour your loved ones or friends than planting a tree in their name. In fact why mourn the demise of loved ones? Just celebrate a new life by leaving a ‘green legacy’ for future generations while paying tribute to a special person in your life.

In such an ambitious plan, the Himachal government has launched ‘Samriti Van Yojna’ in urban areas of the state to create awareness about environment conservation among people.

“This scheme includes plantation drive by people on auspicious occasions like birthdays, anniversaries etc to remember their beloved ones,” said a state government official.

The official said the effort will add to the forestation and environment conservation. “From next year, this scheme will also be launched in rural areas,” he said, adding under this scheme, the forest department would provide the saplings for plantation.

“The natural vegetation is pre-requisite of life on earth and provides oxygen, food, wood, herbs and many more valuable products for the living beings. Forests are essential for all kind of species to live in harmony and peace,” he said.

The government, in its bid to extend this noble approach of forestation, is launching the scheme to cover maximum area under forestation which would result in environment conservation and prove constructive measure for the cause.

The government official said the government, in order to extend green cover across the state, had initiated various schemes.

“More than 5.50 crore plants were planted on 48,000 hectare area during last four years during which the main was on planting wide leaf, wild fruit tree and medicinal species,” he said, adding this would enable in rural people getting employment in the field of wild fruits and herbs production.

As per the 2015- report of India State of Forest released by Indian Forest Survey Institute, Himachal been recorded an increase of 13 sq. kms in efficient conservation and management of forest.

The government has also provided relaxation of two years in Nautor rule and for essential developmental activities in tribal areas under Forest Act, 1980 to give a new dimension to the development in the remote areas. Further a plan being prepared to honour officers and officials who had done commendable work in forest area so that the proficiency of these officials and environment conservation is ensured.