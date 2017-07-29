Now FIR against AAP MLA in Punjab

After Delhi, now Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be in trouble in Punjab following registration of a first information report (FIRs) against the party legislator from Ropar, Amarjit Singh Sandoa, for allegedly molesting and attacking his former landlady.

The AAP alleged that the ruling Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have joined hands to register false case against member of the

legislative Assembly (MLA). The party said the modus operandi followed in Delhi to register FIRs against AAP MLAs was now being followed in Punjab.

In her complaint, the woman Tarminder Kaur, a resident of Zail Singh Nagar (Ropar), told the police that Sandoa was her tenant and the AAP

legislator left the house in April without paying the rent for a month. She alleged that the MLA damaged the property of the house. She

alleged that on Thursday evening she had gone to the MLA’s house where she was allegedly molested and assaulted.The police have registered a case under Sections 354, 294,506, 509, 323 of the IPC after medical examination of the woman.

Denying the allgeation, Sandoa, who used to work as taxi driver before winning election on AAP ticket, said he had taken Kaur's house on rent during Assembly elections and vacated the same in April after paying rent.

Sandoa said the woman was demanding Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 more for against the electricity and water and sewerage bills. He claimed to

have offered to pay the same to her through cheque. "I was touring my constituency when she (Kaur) called me on Friday evening to claiming

pending rent payment due to her which she said was Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 for water and electricity bills. I told her the same will be

sent to by cheque. But she insisted to meet me. When she came to my house, there were 10 to 12 people including my family members. I again offered cheque to her which she did not accept and left the house within four minutes threatening to see me. The incident took place at

8 p.m. and the FIR was registered against me by 9.30 p.m. ," Sandoa told The Statesman over phone.

He said the swiftness shown by the police in registering the FIR shows the political conspiracy by the former minister and Shiromani Akali

Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema and Congress. "The FIR was registered against me without an inquiry despite the fact that I am an MLA,"

Sandoa added.

An AAP spokesperson Harjot Bains said the FIR is political vendetta as the same has been filed on the basis of vague allegations. "The trend

which started in Delhi (of filing FIRs against AAP MLAs) is now being followed in Punjab," he said.