Now, file online complaints on unauthorised constructions in Himachal

Taking serious note of unauthorised constructions, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesdaystarted an online complaint system for information on any construction without proper sanctions.

A state government official said the Town and Country Planning department (TCP) has provided an interface on the website (www.tcp.hp.gov.in) to submit online complaints regarding any unauthorised construction noticed by any person.

The department has recently made 100 per cent supervision of construction activities compulsory through the professionals who prepare and submits the plans so that no deviations take place in the future.

“The complainant will have to mention the landmark near such unauthorised constructions and the department officials would have to take a compulsory action against such activity as a log will appear on the dashboard of the officer,” he said.

The official said this social audit would help in curbing the violations and in case, these are brought to the notice of the department, concerned officer would be forced to take necessary action in time bound manner. “The complainant may or may not disclose his name while submitting the complaint,” he said.

Keeping in view the limited work force to have 24X7 supervision in the entire planning areas, this intervention would definitely help in noticing the unauthorised constructions.

He said the department has simplified the approval process for building plan and has reduced the permission fee to motivate and facilitate the applicants.

Online building planning permission process of the department has won appreciation all across the country and many states are now following HP model of building planning permissions. “All the building regulations and various checklists are available on the department website for information,” he said.

The official said the TCP department is making efforts to persuade and educate public about the compliance of building bye-laws made by the department or Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Building bye-laws are inescapable if public wish to have good sunlight, air, ventilation, safety, sanitation, access and better civic amenities, he added.