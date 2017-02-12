Now, Delhiites can avail free MRI, CT scan tests

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that Delhi residents can avail facility of MRI, PET and CT scan tests for free at 21 private laboratories after showing referral letter from the selected 30 government hospitals.

Jain made the announcement at the 22nd Foundation Day of Delhi government's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here.



Reiterating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's commitment towards providing quality health facilities to Delhi people, Jain said: "All Delhiites can now avail free MRI, PET and CT Scan check-up at 21 private labs in Delhi."



He said patients either referred by the 30 Delhi government hospitals or 23 state-run polyclinics in the city can avail these facilities.



He said that MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging), PET (positron emission tomography) scan and CT (computed tomography) scan are considered costlty tests, but the Delhi government is making them free for all Delhiites.



"The Delhi government has done an agreement with 21 private laboratories for the tests. Such tests are costly and even in AIIMS people have to pay between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for MRI tests, but we are getting it done for free," Jain added.



He also appreciated the efforts made by the forensic experts, who worked hard to bring down the pendency in all divisions, specially at the DNA unit of FSL.