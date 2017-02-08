Restrictions, sufferings post note ban not over: Mamata

Criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's demonetisation move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said "restrictions and sufferings" were "not over" even after three months of the note ban.

Her comment came after Modi defended the decision of note ban in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Modi said the timing of demonetisation was perfect, as the economy was doing well.

"Today (Wednesday), three months over. Restrictions and sufferings not over. Citizens have lost economic freedom. When economic freedom is lost, a main freedom is lost," Mamata Bannerjee tweeted.

She said the economy has slowed down tremendously. The nation was facing an acute economic crisis.

"How much longer? #DeMonetisation," Banerjee asked.

"Only few rich capitalists are not suffering. Commoners, middle class, downtrodden, poorest continue to suffer," she added.

She once again termed the move as "visionless", "missionless" and "directionless".

"DeMo-ReMo (Demonetisation and Remonetisation) derailed the nation. Visionless, missionless, directionless," Banerjee said.