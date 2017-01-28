Northeast to be youth destination soon

Northeast region will be developed as 'youth destination', according to Jitendra Singh, Minister, Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

“The day is not far when the Northeast Region (NER) will develop as the favourite 'youth destination' for youngsters” Singh said, addressing at an Inter-College Northeast Cultural event of Delhi University.

Singh said the main region for youth migration is lack of employment opportunities and quality education in the region.

“A large number of Northeast students are in the national capital and other metros because of lack of employment opportunities and deficit of quality education in the region. In the earlier decades, the Northeast did not receive the kind of attention it deserved, as a result of which there has been an exodus from the region to the other parts of India,” he said.

Northeast, on one hand has a huge unexplored natural resource and on the other has huge youth potential which has remained unutilised, Singh said.

Emphasising on the prospects of job avenues in the region, Singh said, “Organic Farming Mission focusing primarily on Northeast and the thrust on other areas like bamboo trade, etc. will help in creating job avenues”.

Singh, in his speech also mentioned decision to set up a sports university considering the high athletic potential of the youth and also the Brahmaputra Study Centre in the Guwahati University.

While appreciating the contributions of Northeast faculties in Delhi, he appealed to them to serve the cause of academics in their state of origin.