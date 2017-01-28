North-East Investors Summit set to kick off in Shillong

Focussing on manufacturing and allied sector in the Northeastern region, the first-ever Investors Summit will begin from Sunday in Shillong.

The two-day summit is being organised jointly by the Textile and the DoNER ministries, in collaboration with industry associations, FICCI and CII, and would be inaugurated by Union Textile Minister Smriti Zubin Irani.

“The theme being Exploring Opportunities in North East Region, the summit aims to showcase the NER as a global destination for investment, and to explore the possibility of bringing in convergence of efforts of various central Ministries and Northeastern States to attract investment in NER,” the Textile Ministry said in a statement.

The Summit will be attended by all northeastern states, industries from northeastern region and leading investors across the country. It is expected to unlock the huge potential of the NER in textile manufacturing and generate new avenues for employment in the region.

Union Minister for DoNER, Jitendra Singh; Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta; NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya and other dignitaries would attend the summit.