No time for experimentation, Punjab needs stable govt: Amarinder

Lambasting the Badals for plunging Punjab into a state of total devastation and destruction, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday asserted that this was no time to experiment with a new political dispensation as the state needed urgent intervention by an experienced leadership to usher in a `nawan sawera’ (new dawn) in the state.

Addressing massive public rallies in Dharamkot and Moga, Captain Amarinder took on the Badals, and their associates Bikram Singh Majithia and Tota Singh, as well as Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), for their nefarious designs against Punjab and its people. He declared that only the Congress could bring the state back on the track of progress, and rescue the people from the misery and wretchedness in which they had been living for the past 10 years.