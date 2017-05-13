'No school bag' on Saturdays in Uttar Pradesh schools

Come Saturday, students of Class 1-12 studying in schools recognised by Uttar Pradesh government will not have to bring their school bags.

In an effort to promote extra-curricular activities among students, the Yogi Aditryanath government has decided to make Saturday a 'Funday' by involving children in creative activities.

"Students would engage in 'joyful activities' and there would be efforts to enhance a positive relationship between the students and teachers on this day," a state official was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The proposal was discussed during a high-level meeting with officials of secondary and basic education departments with Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the minister for secondary and higher education.

Principal Secretary (Secondary Education) has been directed by Dinesh Sharma to repave a proposal within a week and send it to him for approval.

Sharma directed officials to ensure teachers are not asked to take up other tasks except for those related to census, elections and natural calamity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government, soon after taking over the reins of the state had declared that it was committed to improve the education system.

