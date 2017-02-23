No Punjab water for Haryana: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday made it clear that no water from Punjab will be allowed to flow to Haryana.

Senior AAP leader and MP Bhagwant Mann, in a statement here, said the AAP, which he said is expected to form government in Punjab, would not allow any water to flow to Haryana because Punjab has no extra water.

"The AAP is firm on its stand and would take all legal and political steps which would be required to resolve the river waters issue," Mann said.

Cautioning the people of Punjab and Haryana against the "dangerous designs of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) who are blowing the issue of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal out of proportion to create law and order problem for political motives", Mann said the INLD call for digging of the SYL canal was politically motivated.

Mann questioned the INLD why they kept quiet on SYL canal issue for 10 years when the SAD was ruling Punjab.

"The SAD is going out of power and the INLD suddenly decided to dig the SYL canal. The move is to create problems for the next government in Punjab," Mann pointed out.

The INLD led a march on Thursday to the Punjab border to start the digging work of the SYL canal.

Mann said the SAD and the Congress were mainly responsible for selling Punjab river waters to Haryana. He said Parkash Singh Badal who was Chief Minister in 1978 had allowed his Haryana counterpart Devi Lal to conduct survey for the SYL Canal.

Assembly elections in Punjab were held on February 4 for 117 seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.