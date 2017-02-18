No mystery over Jayalalithaa death: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that there was no mystery over the death of AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, as was being made out by some quarters.



"Nothing wrong has happened over her death....there is no problem as being made by some persons," he told reporters here to a question on demands for an enquiry into her death.



Jayalalithaa, who was hospitalised in Chennai for more than two months for various complications, passed away on December 5 last year, after a cardiac arrest.



To another question on opposition leader in the Assembly M K Stalin meeting the President and seeking a fresh trust vote, he said "you are all aware of what happened. Since the issue is in Court, it will not be appropriate to comment on it."



Palaniswami had won the February 18 trust vote 122-11 in the 234-member Assembly, aided by eviction of main opposition DMK and walkout by its allies, amid stormy scenes during which mikes were uprooted, chairs toppled and sheets of papers torn.



The division vote was taken up after two adjournments following tempestuous scenes during which the opposition MLAs insisted on a secret vote, which was rejected by the Speaker.



Asked about the hydro carbon exploration and extraction project at Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu, which is being opposed by environmentalists and public, Palaniswami said it was a central government project and that the state will take "appropriate measures" if it affects people and farmers.