No more government guest houses in private buildings in Punjab

The Punjab government has done away with the practice to use private buildings by government departments and institutions as guest houses, a government spokesman here on Monday.



Instructions have been issued to all the departments to vacate all such rented buildings by June 30, according to him.



The ban will apply to government departments using private buildings as guest houses, transit camps and rest houses.

The move is aimed at cutting down government expenses, as Punjab is facing a debt burden of over Rs.200,000 lakh.

In a letter issued in this regard, the Finance department has given clear instructions to all government employees to stay at government guest houses during their official visits.

"A government official can stay at a hotel according to his eligibility only if he does not get a place in the official guest house," the spokesman said.

In the letter, issued to the Deputy Commissioners and heads of all departments, it has been clearly stated that if any guest house continues in the rented building even after June 30, 2017, without any approval from the Finance Department, the departments concerned, institution head or the administrative secretary would be held directly responsible for the lapse.

"In addition to recovery of rent, disciplinary action would also be taken against them," the spokesman added.