Buying stuff without payment can cost police their jobs. Anguished over such incident, the Sirmaur Police would soon launch awareness campaign among vendors to curb such habits of policemen.

Under the campaign, the vendors would be advised to file complaint if any cop doesn’t pay for stuff.

The idea to launch campaign came after three policemen allegedly took liquor free of cost and later indulged created ruckus in inebriated condition in Nahan area of Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, around 250 km from here.

Police officials said three policemen including ASI, Head Constable and Constable allegedly created ruckus outside a liquor vend near Jhamiri on Shimla highway on Friday night.

“However, the trio didn’t stop here and stopped a vehicle that was passing through the area and harassed its driver. When the driver tried to reason with them, they allegedly threatened him of dire consequences,” police said.

The trio was allegedly posted with Nahan Police station and they were in police uniform at the time of incident.

Sources said the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was involved in such unruly behaviour in the past too.

Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Soumya Sambasivan said the three policemen deputed with Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram who had come to Giripar area to attend a cultural function as Pilot.

“After returning from the duty, the Policemen stopped at liquor vend from where they took alcohol free of cost and created ruckus while they were in police uniform. Later, they misbehaved and threatened pickup driver,” she said.

Soumya said the Policemen were suspended for their unruly behaviour after she received a complaint from the pickup driver.

The Sirmaur SP said the district police would soon launch campaign to curb the habits of cops of taking items from vendors free of cost. “On Tuesday, I would meet all the vendors of the area and would ask them to approach Police if any cop indulges in such behaviour,” she added.