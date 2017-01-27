No flood situation in Bengal as yet: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said there is no flood-like situation in the state, which was being lashed by heavy rains although some low-lying areas in a few districts were inundated.



"There is no flood-like situation in the state as yet. Water levels are still below (danger level) though some low- lying areas of Labhpur in Birbhum district, Purulia, Ghatal in West Midnapore and Goghat, Arambagh in Hooghly districts have been inundated," she said.



Banerjee held a meeting with senior officials at the secretariat on Monday afternoon to monitor the situation with the MeT office predicting more rains in the next 48 hours in the state.



"I held a meeting to monitor the situation and I am keeping a watch on it," she told reporters.



Banerjee said the state government has already started distribution of relief materials, including tarpaulins in different districts.



In an obvious reference to the discharge of water by DVC from its barrages, she said that inundation takes place due to it.



Meanwhile, irrigation minister Rajiv Banerjee said that the state has asked DVC to release that much water which could be borne by the state.



"Huge rainfall is a matter of concern and more rainfall is predicted. It is creating problems. I am regularly monitoring the situation in the control room," he said.



Besides one control room at the secretariat, others have been opened at the districts to counter any flood-like situation, he added.



The minister also held meetings with district magistrates and block development officers from different districts to chalk out plans to counter the situation in the backdrop of the heavy rainfall since Saturday night.



State disaster management minister Javed Khan said district administrations have been instructed to keep ready ample numbers of small-sized boats and tarpaulin.



The health department has issued directives to all district units and Kolkata Municipal Corporation to keep in store emergency medicines and asked district CMOHs to be alert in the wake of the current weather situation.



Meanwhile in Kolkata, area in its central part like Central Avenue and Bowbazar, Lake town, Beliaghata and Ultadanga in the eastern part and Kasba, New Alipore and Taratala in the south and west are under water due to incessant rainfall in the last three days.



City Mayor Sovan Chatterjee said that he and his team of officers of Kolkata Municipal Corporation were keeping an eye on the situation in the city.



"We assure the citizens that we will not let Kolkata turn into Mumbai. At the moment everything is under control," Chatterjee said.