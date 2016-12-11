  1. Home
No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro on Dec 31 evening

    IANS | New Delhi

    December 29, 2016 | 05:54 PM
Photo: Facebook

Commuters will not be allowed to exit the Rajiv Chowk Station after 9pm on December 31, while entry will be confined to two gates, the Delhi Metro said on Thursday.

This decision has been taken to keep the revellers away and to maintain peace in the New Delhi district area on the New Year's Eve, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. 

Passengers will be allowed to enter the station from 'F' and 'B' gates after 9pm. 

The Connaught Place area in central Delhi is one of the favourite night-out haunts for city residents, and in particular, sees increased footfall during the holiday season. It has a heavy police presence on the New Year's Eve to prevent any untoward incident.

