No cut in social programmes despite demonetisation impact: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government has not cut down on the social and welfare programmes despite revenue earnings slowing down due to the central government's demonetisation scheme.

"In the name of cashless transactions, the cash has disappeared. Despite all the hardships due to demonetisation, our humane government is beside the people."



"Due to the 'note-bandi', our revenue earning has slowed down. But we have not cut any of our programmes. We will work for the people," she said at a function on the occasion of Khadya Sathi Dibas at city's Red Road.



She alleged that some parties were trying to incite violence and create riots, and warned that the people of Bengal would not tolerate such things.



She also accused some political parties of filing politically motivated public interest litigations.