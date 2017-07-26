Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister

Barely a day after stepping down as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar took oath as the head of the government yet again on Thursday after dumping the RJD, Congress alliance and joining forces with the NDA.

While BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi took oath as the new deputy chief minister, no ministers were sworn-in as the new alliance in the state braces for the floor test to prove their majority in the house on Friday.

Nitish Kumar met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi late on Wednesday with NDA leaders and staked claim to form a new government with support of 132 MLAs.

Talking to the reporters after meeting the Governor, BJP leader and former Sushil Kumar Modi had informed that Nitish Kumar was invited to take oath at 10 am on Thursday.

