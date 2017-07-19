Nitish has betrayed Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the latter has betrayed Bihar and the grand alliance.

Narrating a poem to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said, "People of Bihar will teach them a lesson. When they couldn’t answer my questions in the assembly, how will they answer the people."

"CM Nitish Kumar has cheated the people of Bihar. I have asked a number of questions but Kumar and BJP had no answers,” Tejashwi said after it was declared that Nitish has won the trust vote. He said their demand for a secret voting was rejected.