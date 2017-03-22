Niti Aayog team led by Arvind Panagariya to visit UP

A delegation of the Niti Aayog led by its Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya will visit Uttar Pradesh on May 10 to hold discussions with officials to prepare a road map for development of the most populous state, it was announced on Saturday.



State government spokesman and Health Minister Siddharthanath Singh said the 25-member delegation will be here to "start the process of creating an Uttar Pradesh of the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".



There are seven points on which deliberations will take place and of them ease of doing business, health, agriculture, rural development and cleanliness will be prominent.



Singh also said various central government schemes and projects would come up for discussion in a bid to ensure that the benefits of these reach their actual beneficiaries.

