NHRC intervention sought into NEET candidate's allegation

A day after a girl claimed that she had to remove her innerwear before sitting for the NEET exam in Kannur, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Monday wrote to the National Human Rights Commission, seeking immediate action against the officials responsible.



KSHRC Acting Chairman P Mohandas has directed that a case be registered and has asked the Kannur district police chief and the Centre Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Regional Director to submit their report within three weeks.



Meanwhile, the parents of the children have decided to file a complaint with the CBSE in Delhi.



Former Congress President V.M. Sudheeran said the responsibility now lies with the KSHRC and the NHRC to initiate immediate action against the wrongdoers whose inhuman act has affected the young minds of the girls who had to go through this ordeal.



The incident occurred on Sunday at a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) centre in Kannur district, where a female candidate told media persons after attempting the entrance exam that she was asked by the examination centre's officials to remove her top innerwear.



Another candidate, who was wearing a pair of jeans, was asked to remove a pocket as well as metal buttons from the clothing. Other girl candidates also complained that they were asked to cut the sleeves of their tops.



The CBSE organised NEET 2017 -- conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in government and private medical colleges in the country -- on Sunday in as many as 104 cities across the country, for which more than 11 lakh aspirants had registered.

