NGT asks Delhi government to report water quality

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to submit a complete and comprehensive report on quality and quantity of water that is being supplied to end users at various localities of the national capital on random sample basis.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the committee comprising environment secretary of the Delhi government, representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the municipal corporations to file the report before February 13.

"In the meanwhile, the NCT of Delhi would file a complete and comprehensive report which must be self-contained and comply with directions issued by the tribunal," the bench said.

The tribunal had earlier taken exception to non-submission of a status report on quality of water supplied to households in the national capital by the Delhi government despite repeated directions.

Noting that not even a single report has been filed till date, the bench had summoned the environment secretary of the Delhi government with the report.

The issue of water supply in the capital had last year prompted the tribunal to seek the response of the city government in the matter.

The green panel had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report, which had revealed that the "stinking and dirty" water flowing through water supply lines and the borewells were pumping out contaminated water.

Later, it had constituted a committee comprising the environment secretary and representatives from CPCB, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, DJB, and all municipal corporations and asked them to submit a complete and comprehensive report.

"This committee shall examine and get the areas identified where the ground water is contaminated as well as the directions that should be passed, whether prohibitory or precautionary, ensuring that it is not permitted to be extracted and in any case not distributed for human consumption..."

"The committee will ensure that samples of the water from different areas are collected, analysed and reports be placed before it before submission of the final report," it had said.