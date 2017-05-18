NGT asks Delhi government to advertise destination buses

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the Delhi government to advertise and inform the public about introduction of destination buses so that they can avail the service in the national capital.

The direction came after the counsel appearing for the Delhi government told the tribunal that most of these destination buses, started from this month on the direction of the green panel, were falling short of passengers.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the AAP government and the traffic police to distribute pamphlets in colonies and apprise the people about this service.

"The Delhi and Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic shall duly advertise about the service for the public at large. They should distribute pamphlets in colonies and tell people about these point-to-point buses," the bench said.



The counsel appearing for the Delhi government told the tribunal that 40 vehicles were plying in the service which starts in the early hours of the day to ensure that the passengers are able to reach their offices on time.



The tribunal had earlier lashed out at the Delhi government for delaying the filing of a status report on the introduction of destination buses in the national capital.



It had directed the AAP government and the Delhi Transport Corporation to sit together and find ways to increase the fleet of point-to-point buses.



The counsel for Delhi government had informed the NGT that 20 buses had been introduced from May 1 originating from far-off places like Dwarka and Janakpuri.



He also urged the bench to stop the service on weekends as most of the offices are closed, leading to empty buses plying.



Earlier, the green panel had directed the authorities to ensure that at least four buses each start on an experimental basis from far-off areas like Dwarka, Rohini, Janakpuri, Badarpur border and Patparganj and terminate at places like CGO complex, Nehru Place and Shastri Bhawan near Central Secretariat.



It had also sought a detailed status report with regard to the impact of these buses on reduction in pollution in the city and directed the authorities not to stop this service unless directed by the tribunal.



The apex environment watchdog had said the primary objective behind introduction of this service is to reduce the vehicular load including cars and two-wheelers on the roads.



The green panel had said these services will start from spots where it is convenient for the public at large.



The NGT had said it would facilitate an individual to opt for such a service, rather than driving a car alone on highly-congested roads.



It had directed the Delhi Transport Corporation to depute special officers from their circle who would be responsible for cleaning and maintaining these vehicles and ensure that the staff treats the passengers with respect.