NGT allows Vintage Car Rally in Delhi

In a breather to car aficionados, the National Green Tribunal on Friday allowed the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally by agreeing to make an exception to its order banning all vehicles older than 15 years from plying on Delhi roads.

A bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar granted permission to organise the seventh edition of the rally in the national capital from February 17 to 19.

"We permit this rally as a one-time event from February 17 to 19," the bench said.

75 vintage and classic cars from India, 15 cars and 25 bikes from all over the world are planned to be on display.

Exclusive 'Maharaja' cars are also scheduled to participate in the three-day event here.

The order came on a plea filed by Madan Mohan, founder trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust and organiser of the auto show who proposes to hold the event to raise funds for spastic children.

The rally, with the theme of 'Motivation is what keeps you going', is scheduled to be flagged off from the historic Red Fort on February 17 and culminate at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, followed by a ceremonial drive, the plea said.

"The application is being filed for clarification or exemption from the order of the NGT dated November 26, 2014 with regard to its applicability to vintage car rally for participation in the the seventh edition of '21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show 2017' to be held from February 17 to 19, 2017..."

"It is pertinent to mention here that in the rallies held in the past, spastic and blind children have been associated and have also benefited from the same as they not only took part in the rally but also received part of the proceeds from the organisers of the rally. In the rally, spastic children and blind children will be associated," the plea, filed through advocate P V Raghunandan said.

The petition has sought exemption from the NGT's November 26, 2014 order which had banned from Delhi roads cars which were over 15 years old, thus disqualifying vintage cars from participating in any rally.

The tribunal, on two earlier occasions, had allowed the 5th and 6th editions of the rally and relaxed the ban, saying "We make it clear that none of the vintage cars would be otherwise permitted on the roads of NCR, Delhi, nor any authority would issue fitness certificates to them without specific order of the tribunal.