Next chief minister will be from Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the next chief minister of Punjab will be from the state itself if the AAP wins the assembly election.

The clarification from Kejriwal came at a rally here, 80 km from Chandigarh, following a political storm over the issue on Tuesday after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that people should vote for AAP "thinking Kejriwal will be the next chief minister".

Sisodia made the remark while addressing rallies in Mohali and Anandpur Sahib on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said he was the Delhi chief minister and he was committed to serving the people of the national capital.

"Whosoever becomes the chief minister of Punjab, it will be my responsibility that all promises made to people of Punjab are fulfilled," Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party was targetted by leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party after Sisodia's statement.

The parties said the hidden agenda of the AAP and Kejriwal to hoist an outsider as the Punjab chief minister had been exposed.

The AAP said later on Tuesday that Sisodia's remarks were misunderstood.