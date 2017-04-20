New Tripura Lokayukta assumes office

Former judge of Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh high courts Justice Subal Vaidya on Thursday assumed office as Lokayukta of Tripura to probe cases of corruption.

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Vaidya at a simple ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, his cabinet colleagues, and top civil and security officials were present at the ceremony.

The office of Lokayukta was vacant since the five-year term of former Lokayukta Pradip Kumar Sarkar -- a former judge of the Gujarat and Gauhati high courts -- ended on December 16 last year.

To deal with complaints of corruption, the Tripura government enacted the Tripura Lokayukta Act, 2008, nine years ago.