New political party floated in Nagaland

A new political party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was launched in Nagaland on Wednesday and it will the contest the 2018 assembly elections.

The formation of the new party is significant following internal strife within the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The members of the new political outfit, headed by former Congress Lok Sabha member Chingwang Konyak, comprise of veteran politicians, retired bureaucrats and technocrats.

"We have launched the DPP in response to the feelings of the masses, who strongly desire the formation of a new political organisation in Nagaland," Konyak told IANS.

The DPP, which held its first general body meeting here, also unanimously resolved to strengthen the peace process and contribute towards realization of an early and honourable resolution of the Naga insurgency.

"The DPP will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to mobilize public opinion and support aimed at achieving an early political solution and the realization of genuine peace, real unity and collective brotherhood," Konyak said

The newly-elected DPP supremo said the new party would make all efforts to strengthen democratic principles at all levels of society and oppose corruption, violence and injustice.

However, the DPP is yet to decide whether to have a pre-poll or post-poll alliance with any political parties.

"We have not discussed anything on pre-poll or post-poll alliance with as our objective is to win assembly elections," Konyak said.