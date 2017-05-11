New era has begun in hills, says Mamata after civic poll results

As the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) scripted a historic in the municipality polls held across the hills of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said a “new era” had begun in the region.

The TMC, for the first time, managed to break the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's decade long monopoly over the hills, as it won four out of the seven Bengal hill towns that had gone to polls on May 14.

The Trinamool captured the Mirik Notified area and picked up seats in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong municipalities.

Elsewhere in the state, the Trinamool virtually wiped out all opposition, by emerging triumphant in the Domkal, Raiganj and Pujali municipalities.

The Congress-Left Front alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party were decimated.

"Congratulations to Ma Mati Manush for again and again putting their trust in us. We are honoured, privileged and humbled," Banerjee said on Twitter.

She hailed the voters of Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Mirik for participating in the democratic process.

"Special thanks to Mirik for reposing faith in us. We will work sincerely for you. After so many decades we begin a new era in the hills. The hills are smiling," added the Trinamool supremo.

(With inputs from agencies)




