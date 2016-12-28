New Delhi L-G Baijal extends greetings for New Year

Soon after taking charge as Delhi's Lt Governor, Anil Baijal on Saturday extended his greetings to the people for the New Year.

"On New Year Eve, Lt Governor Anil Baijal extends his warmest greetings to all the residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the citizens of India," a statement said.

Baijal also wished for health, happiness, progress, peace and prosperity for all.

He said: "May the coming year hold the promise of hope and optimism for all."

"As we step into the New Year, let us resolve to work together towards building a united and prosperous India," the former top bureaucrat said.

"May the New Year mark the end of suffering and usher in new hope, especially for those most in need."

A former Union Home Secretary, Baijal on Saturday morning took oath as the Lt. Governor of Delhi.

Baijal, a 1969-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, retired from service in 2006. He succeeds Najeeb Jung, who resigned on December 22.

Jung is a 1973-batch former IAS officer and also Jamia Millia Islamia University ex-Vice Chancellor.

He had assumed charge as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.