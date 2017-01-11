  1. Home
Never spoke against Kejriwal publicly, says Najeeb Jung

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 11, 2017 | 05:55 PM
Delhi Lt Governor

Najeeb Jung (Photo: Facebook)

Former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Wednesday said he never spoke publicly against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during their turf war over the city administration.

In an interview, Jung said: "I have never spoken publicly on any matter about Arvind Kejriwal. My actions were always on files."

Admitting that there were disagreements with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on almost all the issues, Jung said he had rejected some 80 files forwarded by the Delhi government.

"We would disagree on views but there was not even an iota of argument. Whatever I did, I did to protect the constitution.

"There are certain limitations of the head of Delhi government and I had to protect the constitution," he said.

