Nephew of Samajwadi Party leader slaps cop, arrested

Hurling abuses at the police, the nephew of a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader slapped a cop after he was detained for creating ruckus at a hospital in Etah town of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, Mohit Yadav, is the nephew of senior SP leader Ramesh Yadav from Etah. He has been arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer and obstructing an official from doing his duty.

“Mohit Yadav is my name..,” the 24-year-old announced before hurling abuses and threatening the cops inside the police station.

The attack that was caught on camera at the police station saw the accused slapping a sub-inspector, Jitender Kumar. Things got ugly when police tried to stop him as he went on to grab another police officer’s collar.

Instances of giving two hoots to the law by politicians and their kin are common in Uttar Pradesh.