Need a parking policy for Delhi soon: L-G Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday stressed the need to formulate a parking policy for the city at the earliest, an official said.

"The Parking Policy must be formulated at the earliest with active participation of all stakeholders like the municipal corporations of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Transport Department, Public Works Department and Delhi Police," the L-G said.

Baijal said this at a meeting with officers of various departments at the South MCD office after visiting various areas in Saket in south Delhi to conduct a reality check of cleanliness, according to a statement from his office.

The L-G was accompanied by SDMC Commissioner Puneet Goyal, DDA Vice Chairman Uday Pratap Singh and Special Commissioner of Police P. Kamaraj, among others.

Baijal also directed officials to ensure removal of solid waste from pavements and public spaces and ensure its proper disposal.

"The concerned agencies will ensure complete removal of solid waste from public spaces before releasing payment to the contractors of civil works. This should be a built-in condition of the contracts," he said, adding that in case the contractors do not remove it, it would be done at their risk and cost.

He also ordered PWD to beautify open spaces under the flyovers and directed concerned officials to "free up" parks from garbage and parked vehicles to provide proper public spaces to children in the city.

"Keeping the city and its public spaces clean and ensuring organised parking will be amongst my highest priorities," Baijal later tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed appreciation for the Lt. Governor's involvement in Delhi's problems.

"Thanks sir! Your active involvement, even on Sunday, in Delhi's sanitation, law-order, governance would help Delhi to improve fast," Sisodia tweeted.