  1. Home
  2. Cities

Navjot Sidhu to contest in Punjab as Congress nominee

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 5, 2017 | 03:10 PM
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo: Facebook)

The Congress party on Thursday said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections as a party nominee.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from the constituency of his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu," former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress state unit chief Captain Amarinder Singh told reporters here. 

"Sidhu will contest from Amritsar (East) seat as a Congress nominee," Singh said.

The cricketer-turned-politician had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on September 14, 2016.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Opposition says Budget before polls is unfair. Do you agree?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.