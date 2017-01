Putting an end to all speculations, Cricketer turned politician Navjot Sidhu on Sunday joined Congress after meeting with the Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Sindhu is likely to contest in the upcoming Punjab election from Amritsar east constituency where his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu is a member of the Punjab legislature in 2012.

He resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party on September 14. Soon after his resignation, his wife Navjot joined Congress in November.