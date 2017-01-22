Naveen Patnaik condoles loss of lives in derailment

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed grief over the death of at least 32 people in derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express, and ordered the state chief secretary, DGP and Health Secretary to rush to Rayagada to monitor the situation.

Though the accident took place in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, the spot is only 35 km from Rayagada town and most of the injured persons were rushed there.

Patnaik, who held a review meeting with senior officials, also spoke to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu and requested him to provide all support to the train mishap victims.

"I am deeply saddened over the mishap... My government is extending all support as far as the accident is concerned," he said after the review meeting.

"I have instructed the chief secretary, the DGP and the health secretary to fly at once to Rayagada. I have just spoken to the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh to extend all support," Patnaik said.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the accident," the chief minister said.