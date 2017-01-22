Naveen asks party workers to highlight Centre's negligence

Chief Minister and ruling BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked his party leaders to take the message of Centre's negligence towards Odisha during campaign for the panchayat elections.



Patnaik said this while addressing the district and block-level poll observers of the BJD.



"Tell the people in rural areas on the issues relating River Mahanadi, Polavaram Dam, stoppage of funds for different welfare schemes and negligence towards backward and tribal dominated areas in the state," Patnaik said.



Keeping the target to secure maximum seats in Panchayati Raj Institutions, Patnaik said people should also be made aware on the "good works" done by the state government.



Party sources said as many as 126 poll observers and many senior leaders attended the meeting.



"The CM has asked to mobilise maximum people during the campaign and ensure that party candidates win with a big margin," said a senior leader.



The BJD has fielded candidates in all 851 Zilla Parishad seats going to the polls in five different phases from February 13.